Healthcare competition versus cooperation
As a result of our country’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, it seems painfully obvious now that competition between healthcare entities for resources to handle the pandemic is ridiculous, and in many cases deadly. Why must America put all its healthcare decision and logistical eggs in the competition basket? It doesn’t. It’s not required, nor what works the best. It is absurd that ALL areas of life be competitive, with the subsequent outcome one group of winners and one group of losers. Why does healthcare need to have winners and losers? It doesn’t.
As COVID-19 is showing us, healthcare is one area that needs to be based on cooperation vs. competition, both nationally and internationally. And there are many examples of cooperation within the healthcare arena – the creativity of the human spirit is becoming evident for all to see - but there is not a nation-wide plan for dealing with pandemics like this one. In the end, a plan will have to be drawn up as a result of COVID-19 to hopefully and finally have a vaccine for long term prevention (except for the anti-vaxers), and this plan will be nation-wide (with international components), with all resources of medical supplies needed for a crisis identified, as well as how to get mass-production up to speed in order to meet the testing and protection needs of the crisis. There will have to be a very detailed plan to get individual areas of the country back to a semblance of normality as soon as it is possible – a new normal.
In the meantime, a significant number of humans will have lost their lives due to our country’s inadequate preparedness to pandemics – many of whom that did not have to die. Competition in healthcare is bull. It’s clear that if things are ESSENTIAL to a society, then cooperation is much better than competition. No American should have to be a “loser” in essential societal functions, and healthcare for all people, as we now see, is ESSENTIAL for all people: healthcare should not be competitive, should be cooperative, and should be non-profit.
Bob Bates
Tullahoma