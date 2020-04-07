Coronavirus Continues
As each day passes the Coronavirus continues to increase by large numbers. The United States has surpassed all the others countries where the virus has been. The numbers of cases and deaths increase daily. The government has tried to curtail the virus by asking the citizens to use social distancing and by staying at home if they can. Other countries used this practice to slow the virus, and in some cases stop the expansion of the virus. The reason it worked in these countries is because they started these defense measures quickly. We did not.
The White House waited a month blaming the Democrats and others for the virus. We all remember the President saying the virus was a hoax started by the Democrats. But finally, the President setup a task force to answer some of the deep concerned of the Governors from many states needing help and guidance. Dr. Anthony Fauci was appointed as an advisor to address ways to curtail this virus. The president did not agree with Dr. Fauci statements about his concerns. Dr. Fauci concerns were the president was not taking this virus seriously.
The president started getting a lot of flax from other knowledgeable people on the task force. Now Dr. Fauci is back as an expert speaker, and advisor, on how to handle this deadly virus. Dr. Fauci is still working with the President and trying to convince him not to be in hurry to open the country up to soon.
We owe Dr. Fauci a great deal of thanks by bring this President to his senses and doing what is really needed to curtail this deadly Coronavirus.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma
Dark side of the moon
I was going to answer point- by-point several of the letters in the News lately, but what’s he use? We waste our time defending who despises who the most instead of using the resources available to do good works. If you live on the dark side of the moon, then that’s your reality. You don’t know that the moon has a bright side or that the Earth is basically round. There are lies, d*** lies and statistics. One can take a section of data that happens to agree with their bias and make a topical history of the US out of it. One side despises Trump and the other despises Obama. So, let’s proceed.
Trump is a demagogue and is incapable of leadership. With that said demagogues have talents, but his don’t match his position. The post-cold war has given us a new norm. It doesn’t help that we are funding war(s) that is only matched by the Vietnam “Crisis”. The current Democratic candidate voted giving Bush authority to use force in Iraq. Trump is fixated on anything the Obama administration did to the point he is oblivious to any positive issues such as healthcare. Trump has embarrassed us by having an array of jailbirds and court bound individuals that possibly Hoffa cannot match, and a partial, half-gluteus maximused wall on which Mexico has not spent one peso. These are just a sampling.
Now, relax right wing, in this State Trump will be victorious. Fortunately, the current Governor and the last seem to have a grip on honesty, reality and responsibility; the last and current legislature not so much. The majority carry water for Blackburn/Trump when their real responsibility is to the Tennessee citizens.
And, my worst fear was that we would have a crisis and the reality guy would be president.
Do da words $25-30 Trillion mean anything to ya!
Pat Lynch
Tullahoma
