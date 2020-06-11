Another attention-grab by “good” progressives
This is in response to the “Enough is Enough” event on Saturday, June 13.
First of all, I want to say that holding a peaceful march and rally is a noble goal. Working toward that goal is great.
However, I have a problem with a few issues in Ms. Carr’s, the organizer’s, response to the event. The protest should, at least, be in line with Black/BLM goals. She is a white woman organizing an event that should be led and organized by Black leaders. I really hope the event will PRIMARILY have Black voices being heard at this rally. I really don’t want to show up to a rally that has nothing to do with BLM goals with only, or even primarily, white voices being heard. What is the actual goal of this event? In the news report about it, it seems to be primarily about appeasing the police, which seems like a slap-in-the-face of the larger BLM movement.
What should be done by “white progressives” right now, is personal anti-racist work. As much as you think you are not the problem, you are. A peaceful rally and march organized by white people isn’t going to change that. In fact, by reporting that “working with the police” is the “end” goal, it proves you have more anti-racist work to do.
White people who want to help, please stop centering yourselves in spaces where Black people need to be centered and voices heard. Do your own inner anti-racist work by Googling “anti-racism teachers” or “anti-racist authors” and then actually read and follow the work. Make this a lifelong practice. That’s what would be helpful.
If white organizers are too fearful of upsetting the police by simply criticizing actions and holding them accountable, leave it to Black organizers and offer to help them. Please do not center yourselves as the experts. Now is a time for you to listen and learn. This just seems like another attention-grab by “good” progressives. It seems like a performance. There are more important ways you could spend your time.
Krystiana Johnson
Tullahoma
Eat your vegetables
“National Eat Your Vegetables Day,” June 17, usually doesn’t get all the attention it deserves, but hopefully this year, more people will “celebrate” the occasion in an attempt to stay healthy. While vegetables won’t automatically “cure” you if you become infected with COVID-19, eating healthy vegan foods will help strengthen your immune system, so you’re less susceptible to viruses in the first place.
Frankly, I have more faith in wholesome vegan foods than I do in hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that’s once again being tested to see if it can treat, or prevent, COVID-19. Fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, and other plant foods are generally recognized as safe and effective—and tasty. They’re cholesterol-free, low in saturated fat and calories, and rich in fiber and other nutrients, and have even been shown to reverse heart disease, diabetes, and other conditions.
And versatile vegan foods tend to cost less than animal-based foods, especially when you factor in the money you save on statins, blood pressure pills, and other healthcare costs that can result from eating meat. Visit www.PETA.org in time for National Eat Your Vegetables Day for a free vegan starter.
Heather Moore
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Va.
Thank you, Chief Williams
I would like to thank Chief of Police Jason Williams for his statement, which was quoted from, on the June 7 issue of Tullahoma News.
I have lived in Tullahoma for 64 years, and have always experienced only compassionate, efficient service from the police department and its officers.
I have a number of friends of different races, and I think we all try to live by the golden rule – to “treat others as you want to be treated.”
I appreciate Chief Williams’ statement and the men and women who work with him.
Loretta Welsh
Tullahoma