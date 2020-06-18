Letter 2 to next Mayor
In addition to my previous letter to the next mayor about sustainability, the new mayor should consider the following:
1) encourage companies to locate here or expand current operations ONLY because Tullahoma is such a great place for their workers to live and raise a family, 2) Commit to make the city more walk and bike friendly, 3) have the city buy and maintain more properties around town to help promote more (albeit smaller) green space to citizens, especially seniors who cannot drive, 4) implement an owner stewardship initiative promoting replacement or offsets of voluntarily removed trees, 5) increase the number of community gardens within the city to make them more easily accessible to all the citizenry, 6) develop a program to facilitate every TCS student getting to fly in a local plane at least once during their primary school years as part of Tullahoma’s aviation emphasis, 7) give tax incentives to small grocers to locate stores where they could decrease distances to healthy sources of food for those who walk or bike to shop, 8) incentivize businesses to ensure all employees within the city’s tax jurisdiction are provided a living wage and sick leave, 9) involve citizenry in a taskforce to streamline Tullahoma’s traffic system, 10) ensure TCS students learn the art of financial budgeting so they can become more financially self-sufficient in later life, 11) encourage TUA to fast track alternative energy efforts, even allowing local citizens to financially support the process, 12) accelerate transition of government fleet of vehicles to electric and/or bio-fuels, 13) organize volunteers to buy locally grown produce for seniors still able to cook but not able to get to the farmer’s markets, 14) encourage local lenders to allow customers to repay part or all of their loan interest through community volunteering and mentorship - a form of social interest, 15) commit to develop a net zero carbon plan for government facilities/operations and to encourage all businesses to commit to net zero in their future planning, 16) ensure all citizens have full and equal access to mail-in voting.
Bob Bates
Tullahoma
Enough
The African- American community has taken a stand on the injustice and many other issues they have endured since the Civil War. They are tired of being treated as a second-class people, and they are tired of seeing no chance for betterment in today’s world. The horrible death of George Floyd was a lightning rod that began the protest of not only black people, but every race joining in unity with each other every day from coast to coast.
I hope to see not only the African- American people, but everyone becoming a part of the protest across our great nation. I hope this protest does not fade away after a period of time. There has been great marches and protest in our past. The death of Martin Luther King, The Women’s march, only to name a couple. It is with great expectation this protest will continue and we see the changes needed for all of God’s children. If this protest dies as some have in the past the African-American community will have lost their greatest once in a life time opportunity.
The only way changes come about is by people going to the polls and voting. Voting for a candidate who supports the same issues that you do, and believe as strongly as you do about these changes is the only way the “We the People” can take our government back. First you need to know the candidate. Does he/she support your issues? Will they fight to help you achieve the changes you want for yourself and your community.
This is an election year. All of this protesting will be a waste of time if you do not register to vote, and go vote. I don’t want to hear about changes if you are not going to vote. Get active in your candidate’s party and support them. This protest for change can only come if you the citizen get up off your behind and do something about this change you want.
You can only win by voting. You lose by not voting. Exercise your right to vote. Don’t lose your momentum. Register to vote and go vote. Enough said.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma
Thank you, Bill
Like many customers, I’ve increased my practice of online shopping and picking up purchases at curbside. The practice has many benefits including reducing the time spent inside the stores and allowing physical distancing.
I recently experienced a different personal benefit.
While parked in the Kroger’s Pick Up area, a gentleman approached by car and tapped on the driver’s window. When I acknowledged him, he said, “Excuse me. Would you allow me to give you this cane? I noticed that you were using one.”
I exhibited a brief moment of hesitation and he continued, “This cane might be more comfortable and allow you to stand more erect.” As I was stammering out ‘thanks’ he continued. “A while back, I noticed a fellow who perhaps could have used this cane but I didn’t approach him to offer it. I later regretted my action but I decided today when I observed you outside your car that I wouldn’t make that mistake again.”
My heart was touched and I thought, who is this masked man?
I said, ‘My name is Anna. What’s your first name?” He replied “Bill.”
I went on to say, “Well, Bill, apparently today you acted on the prompting of the Holy Spirit. Thank you and bless you for your kindness.”
We exchanged a few more words then the clerk arrived with my groceries. I may never see Bill again, this side of heaven, but I wanted to extend another heartfelt thanks to him and tell him what a blessing he brought to me. That cane is a tangible reminder of his kindness.
Anna Johnson
Tullahoma
Alderman Berry needs to resign
Mr. Berry your mea culpa means nothing now. You’re a politician running for mayor so now you want to be politically correct. You won the alderman position be five votes to defeat Mr. Jackie Duncan, a great alderman. If your tweets had seen the light of day before the election I wonder if those five voters would’ve voted for you after reading your racists tweets. You haven’t changed your views, instead of calling your tweets what they were, racist, you are calling them “insensitive”.
You said three years ago you felt that way because of the times. You are so right. Donald Trump had just been elected president and started spewing hateful racist rhetoric and being divisive. You were echoing his views and some still do. Trump said immigrants were rapists, murderers and gang members. LGBTQ people could be treated like second class citizens including being banned from serving in the military, this coming from a man who dodged the draft by claiming bone spurs!
He said he could do anything he wanted to women because he was a “star”, I believe that was the point Lena Dunham was trying to make. The BLM movement came about because another unarmed black man, Michael Brown, was shot and killed by the police in Ferguson Missouri people were angry and disgusted. There will always be bad actors that cause mayhem and deter from the peaceful protest message. We see it now after the George Floyd murder and people protesting peacefully and bad actors causing destructions.
Mr. Berry if you are truly a changed man you need to resign. You have given the city council a black eye. I give kudos to Alderman Rupa Blackwell for her courage and commitment in her effort to change the culture in this city, wish we had more politicians like her.
I hope Mr. Berry does the right thing and resigns from the city council. There is a TV judge that always says, “say it forget, write it regret it”.
Lou Lasselle
Tullahoma