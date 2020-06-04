Leadership
The Trump presidency will go down in history as one of the worst. Starting with his elimination of safety programs, to his impeachment, the handing of the coronavirus, to his obsession of covering up his bone spurs military deferment by acting as a military leader.
The Republican Party is a different party today. The Republican Party is no longer the financial responsibility, or the moral majority party. Trump has increased our nation debt to four trillion dollars. His socialist programs are the highest in our country’s history. The Senate could have stopped Trump, but Sen. Marsh Blackburn and Sen. Lamar Alexzander choose to follow the money not our Constitution and our check and balances laws that are in place. All Republicans Senators no longer follow their oath to protect our constitution.
The religious right has chosen to support a golden god and accept Trump’s actions that are against the teaching of the bible. I have talked with my Christian friends and they accept Trump’s anti-Christian action as long as he is against certain sins. I am not certain what sins they are talking about certainly not adultery, lying, stealing, etc.
Trump suggested drinking Clorox, Lysol, and taking the drug Hydroxychloroquine to fight off the coronavirus. Really? Is this leadership? His lack of leadership is again on display after the death of George Floyd. I am not placing blame on anyone. This is about lack of leadership, and common sense, in dealing with a problem. A good leader would have shown conscience and empathy to the Floyd family. The lack of leadership does not stop at the White House it is also in our U.S. Senate.
The president may appear to be religious by holding a bible at a photo-op, but it didn’t work. Approximately six hundred church leaders throughout the country are depending on Trump to support their issues. Trump is for himself he is using the religious right only as a tool to obtain votes.
The author Tony Schwartz (The Art of a Deal) wrote Trump “has no conscience and empathy and doesn’t care about anyone “. Sounds about right to me.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma
McMinnville demonstrators did it right
Of all the protests we’ve seen over the death of George Floyd, I am most impressed by the one in McMinnville where protesters laid face down on the ground with their hands behind their backs, as if handcuffed, chanting, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”
To me, this is the best possible example of non-violent protest over the Floyd incident. It also helps ensure that any violent and/or criminal outsiders who are “crashing” an otherwise peaceful protest will stand out and can be identified and stopped more easily.
By contrast, protesters who are standing and walking with signs in the air provide better “cover” for looters and others with violent intent, creating major confusion and difficulty for police who are trying to keep the peace.
It appears to me that officers are more likely to overreact when they feel scared or threatened in some way, and understandably so. They are trained to be armed and dangerous because their job is dangerous.
I believe the officers who killed Floyd, intentionally or not, were acting out of excessive fear of what Floyd might do to them, and excessive fear leads to excessive force.
Similarly, if police feel vastly outnumbered by protesters and can’t tell who’s causing violence from who’s not, they have no choice but to use aggression on everyone. But if we demonstrate peacefully by sitting or lying down, we can help de-escalate the cycle of fear and aggression, and at the same time prevent our state and national leaders from calling in the military, which is only more of the same.
Marian Galbraith
Tullahoma