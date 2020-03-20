Let’s join together to help restore the courthouse
Last Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the Coffee County Courthouse was struck by lightning. The resulting damage to the cupola was relatively minor when considered in light of what could have happened. There was no fire; no one was in the building at the time; the building remains safe for use. In spite of these positives, the lighting strike brings clearly to mind a simple fact: The Historic Coffee Courthouse must be saved and restored.
Through the years of the courthouse’s daily service to the county, the building was expanded and had modern amenities added, such as electricity, indoor plumbing and Internet access. All of these things made the working conditions for courthouse employees much better, but while the paneling and dropped ceilings may have had their place, they are no longer serving the building itself. It is time for all citizens of the county, including Manchester and Tullahoma, to commit to saving this wonderful old building which is the literal symbol of our county government: a logo using an image of the courthouse cupola is on the doors of the Administrative Plaza.
Will this be easy? No. Will it be inexpensive? Again: No. Is it possible? A resounding: Yes! Recently I observed to my family that the United States of America is at its best when facing a challenge: We reunited our nation after the devastation of the Civil War. We survived two world wars and the Great Depression. We made public schooling available to every child. We enabled near-universal suffrage. At the time of this writing, we are facing the challenge of fighting a new and deadly virus. I have no doubt that we will prevail, not only for ourselves but our fellow humans as well. None of these things were done without commitment and sacrifice.
Let us use the current courthouse damage to inspire us to accept the challenge and make the sacrifices needed to restore this wonderful old building, who will celebrate her 150th birthday in December 2021. To quote the World War II era poster featuring Rosie the Riveter: “We can do it!”
Beverly Vetter
Manchester
What Trump has done for me
Mr. Bobby Fanning asked what President Trump has done for me, as a middle class American. Here’s my list:
1) He revitalized our military, lessoning the change of an invasion or a nuclear or conventional way with our adversaries and ensuring our access to critical resources.
2) He cut senseless, damaging regulations and drove unemployment to record lows.
3) He built as much of the wall as he could under Democratic obstructionism and increased border security, protecting my family from the criminal gangs, drugs, kidnappings, diseases, and other issues that come with an open border. This also helps protect migrants by discouraging a dangerous trek through the desert with unscrupulous individuals.
4) He ended the individual Obamacare mandate, effectively killed this law that was destroying our medical system.
5) He reduced the changes of nuclear war with North Korea and Iran by opening up a dialog with the first and removing the Obama pact with the latter that gave them a path to a weapon.
6) He put judges on the courts who make decisions based on the Constitution instead of making up laws, returning the power to make laws to the people’s representatives instead of a few judges.
7) He reduced my tax burden by making our NATO allies pay their fair share to protect themselves.
8) He’s attempted to hold powerful people on the Left accountable for their crimes since no one should be above the law (still working on this).
He’s done all this, and more, despite weaponization of our institutions by the Left against him, grave abuse of the impeachment process, a steady stream of propaganda form the media, and attacks by do-nothing establishment Republicans like Mitt Romney, John McCain, and our beloved Senators Alexander and Corker. I’d say that’s pretty good. We’ll now get to see if he can survive this destruction of our economy by the media’s fear-mongering.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma
It’s time for knife control
A Lenoir City mother was recently indicted on murder charges after fatally stabbing her 3-year-old son to death with a kitchen knife.
While no one is talking about a knife ban or confiscation, we need common-sense restrictions on knives. After paying a fee, attending an all-day class, passing a test, paying another fee for a background check and receiving a state license, only then may a person buy ONE kitchen knife. No average citizen needs more than one knife. Chefs and food service personnel are exempt, but all knives must be carefully inventoried and locked away when not in use.
No one may possess a knife with a blade longer than 6” (that’s high capacity). The knife must remain dull to reduce accidents and assaults. Serrated blades must be banned: since they’re designed to do maximum damage, they’ll be classified as “assault knives”.
All knives must be sold through federally licensed, approved and inspected dealers.
Sounds ridiculous, right? Yet the FBI reported that in 2016, five times more people were killed with knives than with rifles. Still, gun control advocates keep going after rifles like the 22-caliber AR-15 that usually annoys anything bigger than a squirrel.
No one has a Constitutional right to knives: yet the above process is exactly what gun owners have to go through to exercise their inherent, God-given Constitutional right to buy, own and carry a firearm. What if you had to get a permit to speak your mind? To hire an attorney? To avoid unwarranted searches or excessive bail? Why is the 2nd Amendment so targeted for restriction? Urge your state legislators to pass Constitutional Carry in Tennessee, joining 16 other states that do not restrict lawful gun ownership or possession.
G. Lamar Wilkie
Manchester
Alderman Daniel Berry is doing the right thing
Mr. Berry handed out business cards prior to the last election, on the reverse side of which were listed his four guiding principles for a first term. I would remind here that they are, in order, Responsive Transparency; Economic Development; Infrastructure Improvements; and Education and Workforce Development. I would prefer a different order, with infrastructure at the top of the list, but that’s just my preference. These are laudable, reasonable, and doable objectives for a first-term alderman and I encourage a periodic revisiting to help our citizens remember just why it is Mr. Berry is serving an often dispassionate and unrewarding constituency.
After sitting through several videos of committee proceedings (aldermen and planning committees), I begin to suspect he may be alone in a vision of a better tomorrow for Tullahoma. In a city full of current and retired professional engineers of various stripes, business owners, medical professionals, educators, ex-military, and yes, the odd urban planner, how is it that none of these are contributing their time to the city’s future by serving on the mayor and aldermen or planning commission boards? How is that? One would suspect it has more to do with promises made to the person sitting next to you in a church pew than qualifications for the role. (The one possible exception might be Shelly Smith, now sitting on the Planning Commission, but at this point we don’t know if she’s actually familiar with Thornton Wilder or doing some skillful projection. I’m hoping she’s a bright spot and will promote an aggressive Commission agenda.)
My personal view is that Daniel Berry is doing right by the people who gave him their vote. He is listening and attempting to make life better for the citizens he represents and I would challenge Blanks and Knowles to do the same. I would urge that he continue the town hall meetings (perhaps with improved advertising) and additional participation by citizens wherever possible. I am just now aware that Mr. Berry has a personalized Facebook site for those willing to provide input and assist in his efforts to improve our city: https://facebook.com/aldermanberry. For those who have made themselves free of Facebook, another site is available: https://berrycares.com.
Victor Jordan
Tullahoma
Why didn’t Trump listen to the experts?
The Coronavirus and the AIDS virus appeared on the scene without warning. We were told that the Aids started in Africa. Trump made a statement at one of his rallies, “The Coronavirus is a hoax and the Democrats are using this as a way to effect the stock market “.
We the people need to refresh our minds and especially the avid supporters of Trump, and his administration. The deaths related to this virus are rising daily here in the United States. Why didn’t Trump follow the other countries on how they were fighting this deadly virus? Trump asked Pence to lead a group of people to curtail this virus, and to come up with a detail plan to stop the virus. Mr. Trump, why didn’t you just listen to your experts that have full knowledge how to address this problem?
The Coronavirus is now a National Emergency. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats worked through the night to come up with a bill to help the American people. After passing the bill in the house it was sent over to the Senate. But no one was home. Senate Leader McConnell with his ducking in tow left the Senate and went home. I guess they had a golf tournament, or maybe they didn’t believe there was an emergency.
We will have to wait and see what the results will be. God bless our leaders and our country.
Just an afterthought the Aids came in the Reagan administration and the Coronavirus during the Trump administration. I wonder if someone is telling us something.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma
Oh no … not again!
Responding to Mr. Fanning's letter to the editor published March 15.
There you go again, Mr. Fanning, spouting more deceptions about President Trump. You say you are amazed when asking Trump supporters what the president has done for me, I will be glad to tell you. I too am a middle class citizen and after reducing taxes his first year in office, my wife and I were three thousand dollars better off that year than the previous year under Obama.
You say the economy is strong thanks to President Obama....... ARE YOU KIDDING ME! Nationwide, wages for manufacturing workers has increased an average of 2.6% while six of the eight years during Obama wages were under 2%. In addition, many companies gave employees bonuses thanks to bottom-line improvements. Under Trump, jobs added are 1,074,000 since taking office of which 304,000 were manufacturing jobs. Obama once asked of Trump, “exactly how is he going to bring back jobs, wave a magic wand?”
I think I can tell you, after reducing needless burdensome regulations choking American industries, 171,000 jobs were brought back to the U.S. his first year in office! One other major factor is that four million less Americans are on food stamps today opposed to Obama's last year in office. Finally, I wonder where in the world did you ever get the idea President Trump would cut Social Security programs? Have you been listening to the lying liberal news media again? I do agree something needs to be done by Congress to address social security which is expected to be insolvent in 2035. Tsk, tsk, I do wish you would get your facts straight before trying to persuade others how wonderful dems are and their social platforms.
Ray Artman
Tullahoma