Thankful for President Trump’s quick action
Responding to Mr. Fanning’s letter to the editor published March 22.
Wrong again Mr. Fanning. During a rally in South Carolina, President Trump did not refer to the coronavirus (COVID19) as a hoax, he was referring to the liberal news media and Democrats criticism of his handling. Also, you said he needs to listen to the experts, let me remind the readers that it was President Trump who banned travel to and from China on January 31, 2020. While the Democrats were impeaching the President over no crimes, the President was doing the business of the country. In fact, it was the Democrats that bashed the travel ban while our amazing president saw the potential threat. And, it was Nancy Pelosi that tried to sneak money for abortion into the House Coronavirus Bill. There were even had some true blue leftist Democrats praising the President’s handling of the virus, including: Gavin Newsom – Governor California, Andrew Cuomo, Governor New York, and of all people Ilhan Omar – Minnesota Representative. Since Democrats want to bash Republicans and the president and pick at every move the man makes, let’s do a little comparing.
During the Obama administration, the H1N1 virus (swine flu) occurred in the U.S. In April 2009. It was SIX MONTHS before President Obama even called it a crisis! Deaths in the U.S. amounted to 12,469 while 59 million Americans contracted the virus. If you don’t believe me, just look it up! At a minimum, deaths worldwide were at a minimum of 151,700 but some scientist say it may have been as high as 575,000.
By no means am I making light of the latest virus to hit the world, but there is no doubt the 24/7 news media has done all it possibly can to create fear and mass hysteria. Is it possible we could all just take a deep breath and work together to get past this crisis instead of blame blame blame?
Ron Artman
Tullahoma
Can’t see the forest for the trees
To try to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, extraordinary measures are being taken by governments all around the world: voluntary and involuntary physical quarantines, businesses closing or cutting back and laying off millions of workers, social distancing requirements, wearing of masks out in public, no gatherings of 10 or more people, travel restrictions, etc., all for extended periods of time and causing a global economic recession. These seem like drastic measures, but the situation is grave; these measures have to be taken. Even with that, not all humans will get the virus, most will recover that do get it, and the virus will eventually go away.
The trend curve for Covid-19 (https://thumbor.forbes.com/thumbor/960x0/https%3A%2F%2Fblogs-images.forbes.com%2Fstartswithabang%2Ffiles%2F2020%2F03%2FCOVID-19-exponential.jpg) and historical total atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) (https://www.co2levels.org/) look identical. Just 70 years ago, before I was born, atmosphericCO2 was 310 ppm. Total atmosphericCO2 has now reached 414 ppm. That means that since I was born, 750 GIGATONNES of carbon have been put into the atmosphere, mostly by humanity through the workings of the industrial revolution. So? Well, only a hundred years before I was born, the atmosphericCO2 level was 284 ppm: the historic average of atmosphericCO2 ppm during ALL of modern human history (40,000 years or so): 280 ppm. That is over 1045 GIGATONNES of carbon put into the atmosphere since the discovery of oil, since right before the industrial revolution, and before increased world human population made burning wood, oil, and coal a big deal.
So why is it not equally important for humanity to initiate drastic actions to reverse the effects of global climate change that WILL affect ALL humans and WON’T eventually go away? Because the effects are slowly showing up instead of slapping us in the face like COVID-19: we’re like frogs in a pot not realizing they’re slowly being boiled alive. Science says we have only 10 years to fix this. Younger people than myself better get active and take over politics before the water gets too hot: my generation helped mess things up; we have to help fix it. The good news: this pandemic shows it can be done.
Bob Bates
Tullahoma
A Response to Joseph Sheeley
It took a few minutes of reading before I realized Mr. Sheeley’s letter of February 23rd subtitled Tullahoma is clearly a driver’s town, essentially made my point for me. I would only take issue with the assertion I was advocating a “pedestrian utopia,” when in actual fact I was advocating for a safe[r] town for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, the elderly, and the infirm, and anyone else who uses the public roadways. Safety, after all, has been the focus of FHWA in overseeing state and local planning efforts for at least a decade, when federal funding was declared off limits for facilities such as North Jackson Street’s four lanes separated with what is often referred to as a “suicide lane.”
My intent was to point out to those whose attention it may have escaped, that structures built with public funds (i.e., taxes) are entitled to be used by those taxpayers. It is incumbent on all levels of government to make sure that their ability to use such roadways is not infringed upon. And that is why I have stressed that short of removing all of that asphalted acreage, it would be possible to transform it into a multimodal structure by the use of medians, controlled access, reduced posted speeds, serious enforcement of those speeds, and installation of all the ADA amenities that can be retrofitted into a finite right-of-way. (29 USC §794; 42 USC §§12131-12164, et al)
Rather than a wholesale rebuild of Tullahoma designed specifically to attract commercial development, I was (and am) advocating a long-range sustained focus on transportation infrastructure, to include local and regional roads, shoulders, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, ramps and crosswalks, an intersection inspection plan, signal mast arm installations, signage all types, and LED lighting. A rebuilt first-class road and street network will attract its own civil as well as commercial uses.
This will exhaust the 350 word limit and we will take up further discussion of the railroads (from the February letter) at a later date.
Victor Jordan
Tullahoma
Surviving the Coronavirus
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding... We live in a new Coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, and don’t touch your face. But, there’s more...
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It’s because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries. Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens, refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods, maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes, minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep. Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Tom Nabors
Tullahoma
This too shall pass
I do not understand why people are hoarding toilet paper, to the point fighting over it.
A recipe for toilet paper substitute is as follows:
1. Use Kleenex,
2. Use napkins (paper) (do not flush),
3. Use paper towels, you have to rub the rough ones to get them soft enough. Do not flush.
4. Use old bath rags, old bath towels (cut up), old tee shirts (cut up)
Method of disposal –
A. hold them down and flush over them
B. put in pail of soapy water with Clorox or pinesol.
C. wash and dry for reuse or just throw them away in the trash.
5. Use newspaper – tear a piece and rub it until soft or use a sheet from catalog. Same method.
Look in Christmas left overs for tissue paper. Any color. Do not use the one with glitter. Rub a piece to make it softer.
If these substitute fail then just – Pray –
Hoarding is selfish. I challenge everyone who hoarded more than a two week supply to fix a gift box for an elderly person. Soap and water is the best sanitizer. Take you little broken pieces of soap, put in a jar with some hot water. Pat a top on it. In a day or two you have liquid soap and a hand sanitizer to be use at home.
Everybody is in a panic, everything order to close but what about the homeless. What if they get the virus?
This will pass just like the chicken scare, the swine flu, measles, smallpox and other scare but you don’t wait for when trouble come to pray.
Peggie Northcutt
Tullahoma