Test, Test, Test
All along most medical gurus and experts have touted the efficacy of testing for COVID-19. The countries that have hurt their economies the least all have tested their way out of it – or even prevented it from getting too bad in the first place. The United States did a terrible job at this, and most of the present federal administration doesn’t believe we have to do the amount of testing that those medical gurus and experts say we have to do in order to keep the person-to-person transmission rate below 1, where we can all go back to normal activities – albeit with wearing a mask – until a vaccine or two is developed to protect us against the virus in the future. Sorry anti-vaxxers.
Do you believe the U.S. method of fighting the virus, and the subsequent total lockdown of the U.S. population, was the right way of doing it? I don’t. The “best” country in the world, with the best brains, blew it. Are you tired of being inconvenienced? I am. Are you ready to get back to a semblance of normality? I am. The U.S. was not prepared for a pandemic, and with the lack of concern at the seats of power in this country about what could – and eventually did - happen, we Americans have suffered way beyond what was necessary. Period. If you think we have should have suffered more, please contact me for an open, live Zoom debate.
The only remedy for our present situation is testing, testing, and more testing, until we know who has the virus, isolate them until the virus is gone in them, trace all the people they were in contact with, and test those folks, isolate those testing positive, and contact trace them, too: millions and millions of tests. Do you want to keep COVID-19’s ugly head from rearing back up with a vengeance? I do. Test, test, test.
Everyone lost, except those that saw this coming and knew the market would crash. Are they really Americans in this “together” with the rest of us?
Bob Bates
Tullahoma
Thanks to our teachers and students
Thanks to the teachers for their dedication to finish the school year under difficult circumstances. Coffee County Retired Teachers gave two scholarships to seniors who planned to become teachers. Thanks to every senior for their hard work to graduate in 2020. We are proud of you! Your future looks bright.
Patsy Wilkes Moore
Winchester