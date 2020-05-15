Face covering
conundrum
For 35 years I have read the letters to the editor no matter how bad the letters seemed and how childish the arguments between people, I wrote it all off as one person’s opinion.
However, in your May 6th edition of the paper page 6-A an article entitled “Close contact services cleared for May 6th opening” it states in the consumer protection section it states, “Services that require removing face coverings (e.g. beard shaving/trimming, facials etc.) are not permitted in phase I.”
Being an engineer, I am trying to understand something. You have to have face coverings when eating in a sit-down restaurant. I am trying to understand the statement and how to follow the rule that services are not permitted if the service requires removing face coverings.
I have to figure out how you can eat without removing your face covering. I just cannot accomplish this.
Please ask Governor Lee to explain how this is supposed to happen.
Larry Crabtree
Tullahoma
May is Mental Health Month
As you may know, May is Mental Health Month. Since 1949, Mental Health America and their affiliates across the country have led the observance of May being Mental Health Month by reaching millions of people through the media, local events and screenings. According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), while 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health.
Good mental health is essential to overall health and personal well-being. It also contributes to the ability to lead a healthy, balanced, and productive life. Emotional problems can impair a person’s thinking, feelings, and behavior and, over time, can become increasingly serious and disabling. Unfortunately, many people do not seek treatment for mental health issues for a number of reasons. They may not be completely aware of the extent of their problem, they may be hesitant to contact a mental health professional because they fear they will be stigmatized, or they may not know how to access services. Yet, overall quality of life is greatly improved when a person with a mental health concern or problem seeks help and receives appropriate treatment from a qualified professional.
Depression is one of the leading causes of suicide attempts across all ages. Mental or addictive disorders are associated with 90% of suicides. In 2018, the most recent figures available, over 1,100 Tennesseans died to suicide. We lose 3 people in the state each day to suicide. It is the 3rd leading cause of death for youth ages 10 – 18. In a survey conducted by the CDC, 16.5% of Tennessee High School Youth said that they had “seriously considered suicide within the last 12 months.”
If you or someone you love is struggling with depression or thinking about suicide, get help now. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free resource that is available 24 hours a day for anyone who is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in crisis. Text “Jason” to 741741 to speak with a compassionate, trained Crisis Counselor. Confidential support 24/7, for free.
The Jason Foundation is another resource available. The Jason Foundation is dedicated to the awareness and prevention of youth suicide through educational programs that equip youth, parents, educators, and the community with the tools and resources to identify and assist at-risk youth. Many times, a young person will exhibit clear warnings signs prior to an attempt. By knowing the warning signs, and knowing how to help, you could save a life. Visit The Jason Foundation’s website to learn more about youth suicide, the warning signs, and how you can help make a difference. The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, community, or individual for the use of their programs or resources. http://www.jasonfoundation.com.
Brett Marciel
The Jason Foundation, Inc.
Hendersonville
Quelling coronavirus quarantine cabin fever
Got cabin fever?
May I suggest a way to spread the time that you don’t know what to do. Test yourselves by seeing how many words you can make using the letters in the word Coronavirus or using the word Pandemic.
I took the time to make a few words.
To make it more challenging, set the size of the word, 3 letters, 4 letters, etc.
Another way, work puzzles. If you don’t have one, take a pretty magazine picture, glue it to a piece of cardboard and let it dry. Cut it into pieces, shake them up, than try to put it together.
Other ways: Like to read? What book has all kinds of stories, murder, robbing, stealing, war, adultery, love etc.? (Bible)
Read a magazine, newspaper. Work word or crossword puzzle.
Try to find the words in the Recipe word book.
Work on your family history
Call a friend, you haven’t called in a long time and say I was thinking of you.
There are just a few things I do.
Do you have children? Shaving cream makes good finger paint, add food coloring make different color.
Play board games. They can work puzzles too – This is family time away from [electronics] (Phone, computer or pads.)
Time for conversations. Try some of these and the day will go fast.
Peggie Northcutt
Tullahoma