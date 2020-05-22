OPPOSE state bailouts
In the middle of the night on Friday, May 15, House Democrats passed their $3 Trillion HEROES Act wish list. There are far more villains than heroes in the over 1800-page bill, trust me. It provides, for example, $1,200 stimulus payments to illegal immigrants.
Many states asking for bailouts have years of debt and unfunded pension liabilities that have nothing to do with coronavirus. California, for example, provides free health care to illegal immigrants: something their citizens have to pay for.
Governors should NOT be taking advantage of this crisis to try and cover their state’s reckless spending decisions. They need to do what Americans everywhere are doing—work within their means to cut wasteful spending and balance their checkbooks.
Contact Senators Alexander and Blackburn, and Representative Rose, urging them to oppose state bailouts for three reasons:
It is unjust to make taxpayers in states who have acted responsibly pay for the reckless spending of other states.
A bailout removes incentives for state governments to cut wasteful spending and balance their budgets.
A bailout sets a bad precedent and creates incentive for future fiscal irresponsibility.
It’s like a neighbor going on a spending spree you know they can’t afford, and then demanding that you help pay their credit card bills. Would you?
Tennessee has been smart with our money and went into this crisis with over $700 Million in budget surplus. Why should you and I pay for other states’ unwise spending decisions?
G. Lamar Wilkie
Manchester