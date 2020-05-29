Cancer vs. the Hiccups
When my mother died in 1979 from lung cancer, I continued to smoke until 1984: young, invincible, stupid, addicted. My death from smoking would also have been difficult for my family, but I was not physically hurting anyone else (except through second-hand smoke). Lung cancer is not a pandemic.
Leap forward to COVID-19: Everyone has the possibility of physically hurting others, so now everyone has to be smart and wear a mask to protect others - just in case. Some folks think voluntarily wearing a mask is a drastic imposition on their freedoms, but most people understand (even if they don’t comply) that to minimize the effects of this pandemic, short term drastic measures were needed. If testing was adequate like in other countries, contract tracing following up, the virus could be manageable soon.
The COVID-19 pandemic is terrible enough – 100K+US dead; Trump calls it a national emergency. It affects all of humanity: at some point, humans will learn to deal with it, either by vaccine, recovery immunity, therapeutic drugs, isolation, although it may take some time. As deadly as it is, COVID-19 is not permanent enough to drastically alter human activity beyond temporary reasonable adjustment.
Global climate change, though, will be permanent, unless humanity takes drastic measures now to keep things from getting much worse later: it is a world emergency. If humans have the will to thwart COVID-19, we certainly can have the will to minimize – maybe even reverse – something exponentially worse. Technologies exist to turn carbon’s negative effects positive over time, but we have to have leaders that not only understand the severity of this emergency, but the will to lead us out of the problem.
Imagine pre-industrial earth: air that was refreshing to breathe, water that was very clean with no pollution, land that sustained humanity (with exceptions where humans overdid things), and oceans with a full bounty of life. We can have this again if we’re smart, but we have to act now with aggressive action. The human-induced cancer of global climate change will make COVID-19 look like a case of the hiccups.
Bob Bates,
Tullahoma