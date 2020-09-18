Responding to Bobby Fanning editorial from 9/13/20
I am sick to death of Mr. Fanning's publishing of hearsays, lies, and deceits about our great President Donald J. Trump. Totally typical of the far-left liberal Democrats continued smear campaign of our President. What was published by The Atlantic Magazine was of course cowardly anonymous sources and was quickly debunked. Let's not forget who owns the magazine, David Bradley, a far leftist, megadonor to Biden. No less than eight sources with first-hand knowledge categorically stated the article was false. In addition, former national security adviser John Bolton, who was certainly no friend to President Trump, said the article published was “simply false”. John Kelly, former chief of staff, also not a fan of the President, stated there were logical reasons why the trip couldn't take place because of the foul weather. President Trump took the facts as they were and assented to the recommendation that he not go. General Kelly said there is no basis for the substance written in the article that he has ever seen from the President.
I do thank you for your service, Mr. Fanning. I too am a veteran of the Vietnam War and a wounded veteran. I assure you there is no greater champion of military and veterans than President Trump. It was the Obama administration that reduced the military budget and failed to meet the needs of veterans. Military equipment was cannibalized in an attempt to maintain the existing equipment. In fact, name me one thing the Obama/Biden administration ever did for our active military or veterans. Oh, and remember the ISIS JV team??? During the final years of the Obama administration, the wait time for veterans became a full-blown crisis with veterans dying on waiting lists. President Trump made correcting this problem one of his top priorities and has done so through the Veterans Choice program which I have used several times. President Trump raised military salaries 2.6% the most in nine years. He increased the budget to a record $201 billion for Veteran Affairs. He has also worked with lawmakers signing the Veteran Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act, the Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, and the Mission Act that allows veterans to use benefits at private medical facilities if their local Veterans' hospital are unable to meet their needs. I think it is also important that he has done everything in his power to wind down the seemingly endless wars of the last two administrations and avoid entangling our troops in any more bloody overseas conflicts. There has never been another President that loves our military, our veterans, and our country more than Donald J. Trump.
Ray Artman
Tullahoma