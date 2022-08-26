This letter is in response to the letter to the editor penned by Marian Galbraith published in the Aug. 21 edition. Of all people, Ms. Galbraith, a former reporter for the Tullahoma News, should know that it is a violation of the Sunshine Law to add impactful items to a board meeting agenda unbeknownst to the public.
Under the current board meeting policy, citizens can only comment on agenda items at the beginning of the meeting. However, during the Aug. 8 meeting, Daniel Berry added an agenda item after the citizen comment session concluded. His motion to reconsider approval of the proposed comprehensive development plan was approved by the board, with only Jenna Amacher abstaining.
This was a shock, as this meeting was advertised in a public notice as a “study session.” The powers that be decided the morning of the meeting that the study session would be scrapped. This was not communicated to the public, so very few citizens were present.
I got up and spoke in a respectful, calm tone and expressed my concern that a vote was about to be held on the development plan without public notice. It is a violation of the Sunshine Law for a governing body to vote on significant matters affecting the general public without public notice. For trying to ensure the board understood that reconsideration of a previous vote required a 3/4 majority and not a simple majority, the mayor began talking over me and would not allow me to speak, then recessed the meeting and went behind closed doors with every alderman except for Jenna Amacher. Shortly afterward, two police officers showed up at the entrance to the meeting room. Thankfully, freedom of speech is protected by the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution and apparently Ms. Galbraith defines “disrespect” as exercising your right to free speech.
The video of the Aug. 8 meeting can be found on the Channel 6 YouTube channel. I spoke briefly at 22 minutes, 39 seconds into the video and again at the one hour, 29 minute mark. I invite you to view the video and decide for yourself whether Ms. Galbraith’s accusations are true or if I have been dishonestly portrayed.
Clearly, Ms. Galbrath is a sore loser who is angry about the outcome of the county election. I suggest that she “lose with class” rather than stooping to smear tactics. Ms. Galbrath’s barely literate letter was purely political.
Incidentally, Channel 6 cut off the live feed while I was still speaking. This amounts to censorship. I would appreciate it if Channel 6 would continue videoing the proceedings while citizens are speaking, if for no other purpose than providing a defense against false claims.