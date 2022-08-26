This letter is in response to the letter to the editor penned by Marian Galbraith published in the Aug. 21 edition. Of all people, Ms. Galbraith, a former reporter for the Tullahoma News, should know that it is a violation of the Sunshine Law to add impactful items to a board meeting agenda unbeknownst to the public.

Under the current board meeting policy, citizens can only comment on agenda items at the beginning of the meeting. However, during the Aug. 8 meeting, Daniel Berry added an agenda item after the citizen comment session concluded. His motion to reconsider approval of the proposed comprehensive development plan was approved by the board, with only Jenna Amacher abstaining.