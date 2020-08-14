Having grown up as a preacher’s kid, I was told by my father that you can get a whole sermon out of just one verse of scripture. This piece of advice has stood the test of time.
During my 32 years as a mental health counselor, there is a verse in the Bible which I have given much thought. It is taken from Matthew Chapter 22 verse 39 “Love your neighbor as yourself.” We have all heard this, but how close have we embraced its meaning?
“To love your neighbor as ourselves,” means we love ourselves like we would anybody else. We love not out of arrogance, pride or sentiment, but we love with the honesty, integrity and humility which God expects. In doing so we strive to replicate the good we have done for others and learn from the mistakes that drives a wedge between us.
“Loving our neighbor as ourselves,” means to respect, value and empathize with what makes that individual who they are. It means to respect that person’s history and to understand that the same God that created them also created us as well.
So many times when we hear the scripture of “Love your neighbor as yourself,” we interpret it in a small context. We think that it means just our circle of friends, but it extends much further. It extends beyond our community and into the world.
In our society today there is a great discussion on making history more inclusive. It is my hope and prayer that this can come to pass. We need to know and remember the contributions from all the races; the Black, White, Asian, Hispanic and Native American; but even more so, our children and grandchildren need to know the great contributions all of us have made.
Our look at history should not be viewed with self-righteous sentiment or with crippling guilt; it should be seen as the blueprint of what we need to improve and the mistakes we need to avoid. This can only be achieved when we love “the Lord our God with all our heart, soul and mind.”
Paul Martin Mulroy
Tullahoma