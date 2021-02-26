Bob Bates alleged voter suppression in his letter. If it is true that individuals are not voting because of suppression making it too difficult, I fully agree that the situation needs to be resolved. Every citizen should be able to vote with reasonable effort on their part, an equal effort no matter who you are or where you live. That said, safeguards must be in place to prevent fraud since every fraudulent vote cancels a legitimate vote. The changes Democrats want, such as no voter ID or signature matching, mass mailing of ballots and ballot harvesting make fraud really, really easy.
But what is the point of people voting if they don’t know who and what they’re voting for? To be fully informed about even the presidential candidates requires not only watching nightly newscasts and reading a national paper but listening to talk radio or watching nightly commentators on FOX. The voter then needs to figure out the truth from the allegations presented. A voter in 2016 who only watched CNN and listened to NPR would have though Hillary Clinton had only ignored some procedural norms in using a private server, rather than committing several serious felonies by putting our nation’s secrets on an unprotected server in a private residence to avoid scrutiny of her correspondence. The same voter in 2018 would not know that then VP Biden’s son and brother were getting substantial sums of money from the companies in the Ukraine and China despite having no relevant experience in what appear to be bribes for favors from VP Biden or that an associate of his son stated that VP Biden himself was getting a cut. They would also think falsely that President Trump said that all Mexican immigrants were rapists and murderers, or that he called neo-Nazis “very fine people.” Both allegations are easily disproven if you watch the speeches but the clips are not shown in full on the mainstream media.
I want everyone who wishes to vote to be fully informed so they can make a decision based on facts. How can we have a valid republic without informed voters? While they rarely lie outright, the MSM routinely leaves out the facts or edits clips to create a false impression and suppress news they don’t want broadcast – that which helps conservative candidates or hurts liberal ones. A side effect of this censorship is that crazy allegations made on social media are accepted as true because the MSM cannot be trusted to provide news damaging to liberal politicians.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma