Ken Paulson’s editorial discussing the importance of open government and the role of the press left out an important fact: that the media has largely become an instrument of the liberal agenda embraced by the Democratic Party. For example, during the 2004 presidential campaign season documents conveniently appeared that portrayed President George W. Bush in a very negative light. Those documents were quickly discredited, but not before two organizations eagerly reported on them: CBS News and USA Today, the latter of which Mr. Paulson then served as editor-in-chief. Mr. Paulson survived the scandal and remained in his role at USA Today, but his counterparts at CBS weren’t so lucky: some were allowed to resign, while others were fired outright for what was widely seen as biased and irresponsible journalism.
Similarly, in his editorial in this newspaper, Mr. Paulson took a swipe at Texas Governor Greg Abbott over power outages in Texas, but Paulson somehow overlooked a surge of illegal aliens at our southern border that coincided with the election of Joe Biden after Biden voiced support for open border policies.
I mention these because they involved Mr. Paulson, but many other examples exist of the “mainstream” media happily attacking Republicans and using spin or even downright suppression of facts to avoid negatively reporting on Democrats. Mr. Paulson claims to want to hold politicians accountable, but his actions suggest that he really only wants to hold conservatives accountable.
I agree with Mr. Paulson on the importance of open government and of the right of the press to report on it, but his own behavior demonstrates one reason many Americans are unsympathetic to his industry and are increasingly tuning it out: because its message has become predictable and one-sided, strongly suggesting that its real goal is to influence rather than to inform.
Brett Spell
Plano, Texas