Tullahoma residents who have been addressing concerns regarding adoption of the Walker Collaborative 2040 plan for Tullahoma, have actively participated in the City sponsored open houses and have been attending the Planning Commission and MBA meetings, including speaking at the Special Planning Commission meeting on September 19.
The grass roots group Save Tullahoma (now up to at least 1200 followers) was established to demonstrate that we, the City residents of Tullahoma, do not want to be swallowed up by outside developers and big business to the extent that we lose the friendliness and closeness of our community and take away from the existing or proposed home-grown businesses. Tullahoma has a unique identity that offers quality of life with a small-town rural atmosphere, with a historical background linked to our national defense industry, as well as various homegrown trades. That’s actually why people live here and why folks are moving here – to get away from the suburbia that is found in places like Murfreesboro and Franklin.
The 2040 draft plan as it exists depicts more of those types of planned communities, and promotes new developments with apartments, townhouses and small houses on ¼ acre lots to attract developers and money here. Contrary to some negative press, our views are not opposed to growth, but rather desire growth that occurs naturally and draws others to our community because of what we currently enjoy. We seek to unify the community by preserving that which is good about Tullahoma rather than forcing an urban design that would change our landscape. There are certainly improvements that could be made to enhance what we already have to make this town more of a center and provide appeal, such as making Tullahoma an attractive and inviting destination. This should be the focus of the Plan. During the design charrettes and community meetings, many expressed great ideas for how to tie our community together, including enhancing the downtown area as a town center and connecting greenways all the way from the airport to downtown to the Jackson Center to Waggoner Park, perhaps even to the AF Base.
We would like Tullahoma to be a draw for people, and especially the young professional workforce. As for the housing this sector might desire, there is plenty of opportunity to provide apartment or townhouse style living in the center of town such that we don’t splinter Tullahoma with more enclaves of commercialism, which would destroy local small businesses. The bottom line is that the 2040 plan as it exists was not developed by the people of Tullahoma, but rather was put together by a large conglomerate that does not have our interests in mind. However, if we think creatively and strategically now, Tullahoma has an opportunity to maintain its small-town friendly identity, and by highlighting and enhancing its inherent features, Tullahoma will become recognized on the map as the desirable place to visit and live.