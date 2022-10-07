Tullahoma residents who have been addressing concerns regarding adoption of the Walker Collaborative 2040 plan for Tullahoma, have actively participated in the City sponsored open houses and have been attending the Planning Commission and MBA meetings, including speaking at the Special Planning Commission meeting on September 19.

The grass roots group Save Tullahoma (now up to at least 1200 followers) was established to demonstrate that we, the City residents of Tullahoma, do not want to be swallowed up by outside developers and big business to the extent that we lose the friendliness and closeness of our community and take away from the existing or proposed home-grown businesses. Tullahoma has a unique identity that offers quality of life with a small-town rural atmosphere, with a historical background linked to our national defense industry, as well as various homegrown trades. That’s actually why people live here and why folks are moving here – to get away from the suburbia that is found in places like Murfreesboro and Franklin.