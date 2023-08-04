Before 1950, most homes were much smaller. It was common to raise two to four children in a 1000 sq. ft. home or smaller. That's what bunk-beds and the outdoors were for. Today most of the homes in this size range are more than 80 years old.

Today building codes and HOA restrictions are forcing the exclusive construction of large homes with the goal of raising property values. This is misguided, making housing unaffordable and leading to wasted space and energy. A nice home does not need to be a big home. Neighborhoods and society benefit from diversity in housing.