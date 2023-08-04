Before 1950, most homes were much smaller. It was common to raise two to four children in a 1000 sq. ft. home or smaller. That's what bunk-beds and the outdoors were for. Today most of the homes in this size range are more than 80 years old.
Today building codes and HOA restrictions are forcing the exclusive construction of large homes with the goal of raising property values. This is misguided, making housing unaffordable and leading to wasted space and energy. A nice home does not need to be a big home. Neighborhoods and society benefit from diversity in housing.
There are many reasons to choose a small home. Young couples need a first home to start building equity. The elderly need a small place they can maintain. Some people would rather travel and enjoy their weekends instead of cleaning four bathrooms. Some people want lower power bills and renovation costs. But today, finding a small home often means buying in high-crime areas.
Segregating neighborhoods locks people out of good schools and connections that allow people to move up the economic ladder. It causes youth to miss out on role models that could make them industry leaders instead of permanent welfare recipients. Small homes and poverty do not equal bad people, but segregating the successful from the impoverished creates cultures that lead to gangs and crime and creates no-go zones that are ripe for human trafficking.
Instead of mandating larger homes, I'd ask city planners and leaders to strive to eliminate square footage requirements and encourage houses of all sizes to be integrated together. Instead of trying to have posh neighborhoods, let's make the whole city of Tullahoma safe, friendly, and vibrant. If we want our children to move back, they'll need somewhere to live.