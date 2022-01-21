The staff and board of directors of Tullahoma Day Care Center would like to thank our community for the great support we had in 2021. We have been blessed with many business and individual contributors as well as civic organizations, churches and the City of Tullahoma, all helping us carry out our mission to provide quality, low-cost child care and preschool education.
We appreciate the ongoing sponsorship of Jacobs Technology, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, L & H Distributing and Mary Beard-Warner Accounting. Grants from TUA and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee have made a big difference this year. Thanks also to Greg Gressel and South Jackson Civic Center for sharing funds raised from The Trees of Christmas with our organization. We hope to resume our annual fundraising events in 2022 and appreciate those who have responded to our online solicitations. Because of the generosity of so many, several major projects have been completed, including flooring replacement and bathroom renovations. We have new learning and play materials and improved safety features outdoors for the children. Field trips were not possible last year, but we did have excellent programs by the Hands-On Science Center for the children brought to us.
Thanks again for your continued support of children, families and our mission!
Reba Walters
Tullahoma Day Care Center, Board President