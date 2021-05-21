It’s been several months since I’ve written a letter to the editor. I do so today in honor of two recent events that honored our Vietnam War Veterans. Last Thursday night we heard two Vietnam War Veterans speak, Mr. Howard Thompson, 1st LT U.S Army and Captain William A. Robinson, U.S Air Force. Captain Robinson was held for seven and a half years in prison in North Vietnam, the longest held prisoner in North Vietnam. What a moving and memorable presentation he presented. WOW!
On Saturday our oldest grandsons and I attended the Vietnam War Veterans day activities held at Westwood Middle School in Manchester. What a day to honor and thank our Veterans. This was presented by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904, American Legion Gold Post 78, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1128. We were privileged to hear Captain Robinson again and LT. Howard Thompson served as the Master of Ceremonies. What a moving day! Captain Robinson made a very important statement and one I hope we hear, think about and remember (and share with our family). “There are two defining forces in our Country- Jesus Christ and the American Soldier- One for your soul and the other for your Freedom.” Think about what he said. WOW!
If you are a Vietnam War Veteran let us say, “Welcome Home! Thank you, We Respect and Honor You!” As Mayor of Coffee County I Salute, Honor and Respect You.
On Saturday May 29, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Court House on the Square in Manchester, a Memorial Day Service will occur. Let me encourage our school teachers and their students to attend this very important event. We all need to learn more about our American History and Honor all who served our Country. Whether it was yesterday or many years ago, We Thank You. May God Bless America!
County Mayor Gary Cordell