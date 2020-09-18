I am writing in response to the recent coverage of the Coronavirus at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma. As the regional vice president of operations, it’s an honor to do what I do. I serve one of the most important populations of our country and for a company that has served hundreds of families across Tullahoma and Coffee County for almost 20 years.
While I welcome all accurate and responsible news coverage of COVID-19, and have certainly appreciated the great articles from the Tullahoma News over the years, what I read over Labor Day weekend seemed to be more of an alarming headline then full story. It is true we have had some COVID deaths, but no new death over Labor Day. We are grateful that the majority of our COVID cases are not only behind us but that most all recovered and are back either working at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma or enjoying their experience as a resident.
In fact, based on the headline, you might not realize that we are continuing to work even harder in all of our safety protocols to add to our growing weeks of NO new positive cases. Residents are allowed to be out of their rooms. Wearing masks and social distancing, they are enjoying a whole host of creative activities in addition to outside strolls and meals in the dining room.
It’s no secret that senior adults across our country have been extremely vulnerable to this virus, but I am very proud of the hard work and dedication that has been shown by the associates at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma.
On behalf of all at Morning Pointe Senior Living, I want to extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by the virus.
Marybeth Watson
Senior VP
Morning Pointe Senior Living