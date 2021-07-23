Motlow State is a complex organization. There are many operational, instructional, and strategic applications that create space for student success, academic excellence, workforce and community development. Our culture will determine our heights. Indeed, our mission beyond open access is steeped in the success of others. As I adhered to the calendar this week, in the company of many dynamic personalities and brilliant minds - this includes the 7- to 12-year-olds at the Eleanor B. Ross Freedom School - I kept hearing leaders in service ask, “Well, what about me?” This is a fair question for any human being to ask and in roles and choices of service, fatigue is real. The commentary led to Motlow and mentions of a clear level of organizational achievement and success, but these were their reflections. In response, I posited several observations:
We are still in a pandemic and must operate in some ways on both data and trust (this is hard for some, hardest for most, and easy for no one).
We fail too. Every milestone is peppered with frustratingly happy and enthusiastic attempts to further our programmatic impact (it’s not easy).
We are just people too. Personalization and politicized status of higher education’s success, failure, and status cause some to rejoice and others complete angst across our organization.
When you stop doing what is organic to you to do and people come to expect it, they might suggest wrongheadedness and they may misplace/replace your personal evolution with their own fears, insecurity, or pain (meet all where they are, but we all have to speak to be heard - with solutions of course).
If you stay in higher education long enough, the archetypes and cyclical nature of trends re-emerge with a futurist twist.
We are the BEST institution of higher education in the state of Tennessee. I shared our work and its outcomes (well, I may have said this with more humility and judiciously in the meeting, but I believe this all to be true).
My colleagues were thankful for the 360 and reality check. I know we believe in what we are doing as a College, but I also appreciate the efforts it takes and the colossal amount of energy/balance exerted to extend ourselves while we support others. Keep pushing, we still have just a little bit further to go. The 5% and 7% goals are achievable, but we have to keep lifting ourselves, while we lift everyone else too. We impact generations. The only limits are those of the mind.
Please see the new Tennessee OPEN Education Hub: OER Commons collaboratively created by TBR for our state’s higher education institutions and beyond.
I’ll end this week’s message with two statements and a question to be asked whenever you think the time is right.
“What you think is right is not always right.”
“When we commit to enriching people’s lives, we all get rich.”
“What would make this a better idea?”
Michael Torrence, Ph.D.
President, Motlow State