Mr. Bates criticizes Mr. Denby for taking out political ads in The News, saying that it is an example of how capitalism allows the rich and powerful to have undue influence on government. He does this in what has become a nearly weekly free column he has on the editorial page which only exists because people like Mr. Denby pay for ads. I’m sure that for about $1,000, Mr. Bates could take out his own ad. This isn’t pocket change, but it is money one could earn delivering pizzas in a month or two if desired. It’s money that some could save in a few months by buying used cars, eating in or buying a smaller house. Yes, Mr. Denby has ability to buy ads, support campaigns and even rent a van with a loudspeaker and drive through neighborhoods if he wishes.
I don’t know the source of Mr. Denby’s wealth specifically but I’d wager he has earned that capability through many hours of hard work, smart decisions and taking of risks. The vast majority of “other private citizens, who do not have that financial needs” have likely made different decisions on how they have spent their time, invested their earnings and the risks they’ve taken. That is their choice in a free society.
If we are living in a socialist utopia that a majority of voters of college age appear to want to create, the alternative to capitalism to which Mr. Bates alludes, the newspaper should be owned by the state. No one without political connections would be able to say anything. Someone saying something that leaders didn’t like could result in his food rations being cut. In some cases, those individuals would disappear into the night. Those not connected to the powerful would have no voice and no way to influence government.
The oddest thing about supporters of big government like Mr. Bates is that they think having government controlling things would give individuals more control. I’ve tried without success with our little city government to get a crosswalk from the high school to McDonald’s so that people stop getting killed by cars. How much control do you think I’d have over one that controlled the media, healthcare, housing, food and other important aspects of our lives?
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma