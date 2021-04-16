For several months in the latter part of 2020 I frequently read letters from Mr. Bobby Fanning critical of everything President Trump did.
Now that we have a new administration, Mr. Fanning continues to be critical of President Trump. Personally I think President Trump could be and often was a real jerk. He said and did some things that I did not think were appropriate or wise, but he had a redeeming quality that made me accept and respect his administration: He loved America, and his actions were intended to improve and maintain our way of life. And Mr. Fanning I remind you that even a broken clock is right twice a day. Mr. Fanning mentioned that President Trump had no political experience and indicated that was a bad thing.
Personally I think term limits are long overdue for politicians, and since our current President has been in politics for over forty years I would like to ask Mr. Fanning to list one thing he did that that is noteworthy. Mr. Fanning also listed several accomplishments of the new administration, but he left out a few which I will list for him. He cancelled the construction of the wall along our Southern border that has resulted in a mess that gets worse each passing day. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants enter the United States every month, and the Border Patrol is helpless to stop them. Undoubtedly some of the immigrants are criminals, have diseases, and will enter our welfare system and cost tens of millions of dollars to support while we have American citizens, including far too many veterans that are homeless and hungry. He has stopped construction of the pipeline that would carry oil from Canada to refineries in American which has caused a significant spike in gas prices that will continue to rise as oil must now be purchased from Middle Eastern countries at inflated prices and transported to our refineries.
He is proposing legislation to restrict and/or limit our Constitutional right to own guns, obviously ignoring the fact that criminals will continue to purchase guns and their intended victims will be unable to defend themselves. There are more, but I think Mr. Fanning gets the idea.
David Bagby
Tullahoma