In response to Mrs. Bowling’s attempts to change the rules of the game. She mentions integrity a half dozen times and a lot of people have concerns several times over. A lot of people have concerns about your dishonest approach to an honest election.
Where was your contempt for electronics in elections when Hillary Clinton won by nearly three million votes? You’re just mad because your boy got evicted from the White House. Instead of shaking the victor’s hand, baby Huey couldn’t even make the inauguration.
A summers’ worth of incessant whining about rigged elections didn’t deter “lots of people” from voting in record numbers. Even the crock-a-dial tears after the fact didn’t deter “lots of people” from in the Georgia run off. People have the utmost confidence in our system. As demonstrated. If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it and no, Mrs. Bowling, it isn’t broke.
We were encouraged to vote by mail and to social distance due to the pandemic. Remember the pandemic? Our like Trump, do you still believe it to be a Democratic hoax? My wife and I voted once. And you? We actually did see dead people voting; if you’re referencing brain dead. You’re just mad.
Room for mischief, you infer? I live on a big rock in the middle of nowhere. It’s spinning at a thousand miles an hour. It has a wobbly axis and less than perfect orbit. Lots of room for mischief there, too.
For most of us, it’s a pretty easy call. You’re either for those duly elected officials inside the capitol walls, and they were. Or you’re for the maggots crawling up the outside walls. There’s no in-between. Loyalty to God and country? I saw none of that on January sixth. Perhaps they can use their stimulus checks for bail.
Larry Winter
Tullahoma