The Coffee County Health Department would like to make available the chance to save a life of anyone affected by an opioid overdose. No one is immune to this current deadly threat; family, friend, stranger, casual accidental exposure, and or substance abuser overdose. There were over 101,750 reported fatal overdoses nationally during the year 2022, with the majority being from deadly synthetic opioid illicit fentanyl. Tennesseans suffered 3,814 drug overdose deaths during the year ending 2021.
Naloxone, often called by its proprietary drug name Narcan, is available in an emergency nasal spray format that can reverse life threatening overdose exposure to: OxyContin (oxycodone), Fentanyl,
Methadone, Vicodin, and heroin. However this drug does not reverse the overdoses of non-opioid drugs like cocaine, benzodiazepines, or alcohol. One can never know when, where, or who they might encounter such an incident as someone being in imminent danger of death due to taking medications laced with Fentanyl or other opioids. However, having a Naloxone/Narcan Nasal Spray rescue kit and
Fentanyl identification strips ready at hand can help reduce the possibility of a death.
The Coffee County Health Department is located at 615 Wilson Avenue Tullahoma, TN 37388 and has, free of charge, Fentanyl identification strips and Naloxone/Narcan Rescue Nasal Spray kits available to anyone, regardless of their residency. You can be prepared to head off disaster, save a life, and detect deadly Fentanyl with these items which can be safely stored at room temperature and ready for use in the event of the unexpected! One cost free effort and simple preparation for the unexpected can potentially save a life that might be that of a loved one, stranger, or even your own life.
We encourage you to visit the Coffee County Health Department for more information, a better understanding of the Public Health services available, and a Naloxone/Narcan Rescue Nasal Spray kit and Fentanyl test strips.
At the most recent meeting Coffee County Board of Health decided that an attempt to make more citizens aware of the availability of free Emergency Narcan Rescue Kits and Fentanyl identification strips available to anyone who requests them at the Coffee County Health Department facility.
Brad Windley DVM, Med, EdS, EdD, Chairman of the Coffee County Board of Health