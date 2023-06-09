The Coffee County Health Department would like to make available the chance to save a life of anyone affected by an opioid overdose. No one is immune to this current deadly threat; family, friend, stranger, casual accidental exposure, and or substance abuser overdose. There were over 101,750 reported fatal overdoses nationally during the year 2022, with the majority being from deadly synthetic opioid illicit fentanyl. Tennesseans suffered 3,814 drug overdose deaths during the year ending 2021.

Naloxone, often called by its proprietary drug name Narcan, is available in an emergency nasal spray format that can reverse life threatening overdose exposure to: OxyContin (oxycodone), Fentanyl,

