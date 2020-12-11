As I’m sure the editors of the Sunday News intended when they titled Mr. Bob Bates’ letter ‘Born Again’, I expected to receive a sermon on the need to be born again in Jesus to get eternal salvation. Instead, I received a call from Mr. Bates to be reborn of nature. As usual, Mr. Bates provides poor advice, but in this case the advice is especially poor.
Don’t get me wrong. I love nature. I probably spent a month of cumulative time in the woods this spring and summer, much of it on private land since the government decided to close public parks to protect us from coronavirus before they realized locking people indoors was bad and being outdoors was good. Reading up on the Spanish flu would have informed them of that. Certainly we should preserve nature, not because it is some kind of sacred thing that will avenge itself upon us but so that we and others can continue to enjoy and utilize it. But every species does and must alter the environment to make it suitable for it. While practically all land surrounding Tim’s Ford Lake is open for recreation and camping as TVA land, a brief scan of the shoreline makes on realize it would be difficult to spend even one night in the tangle of vines and trees. Changes are needed to make it suitable for humans and we should not be ashamed of making reasonable changes where needed for our survival.
But nature is an empty path that leads to nothing but dirt and leaves. Spending your life focusing on nature is like devoting your time to a Monopoly board and amassing houses and hotels. In fairly short order the game will end and all of that game knowledge, your properties and plastic structures and your Monopoly money will be of no use to you. Instead we need to focus on the eternal life and truly be born again in the Spirit. But be warned: To paraphrase C.S. Lewis, we may invite God in to make some changes in our house, but we will quickly be disturbed when he doesn’t just rearrange the furniture, but starts knocking down walls and ripping up floors. Because when we invite God in, He is not remaking our house so that it will be suitable for us to live in, but for him.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma