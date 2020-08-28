Congratulations on your election victory and swearing in as Alderman. It is unfortunate that our first interaction involves me questioning your motives for becoming an Alderman, but your public Facebook post hailing your refusal to wear a mask at public city meetings leaves me no other choice. This post was picked up by news outlets in Nashville, and as we speak today is making its way across the internet as an advertisement to potential investors in Tullahoma’s economic future.
Firstly, it is quite obviously a matter of common sense to wear a face covering for those individuals of any religious preference that live in the desert. I’ve seen hundreds of photos of American soldiers with scarves deployed to protect their face and nose from flying sand. Are you suggesting they are under some form of suppression, or are they just trying to breathe? As a general rule, you’d be well served to avoid proliferation of much of the disinformation posted on Facebook by your Coffee County Republican Chairperson.
Secondly, by selfishly refusing to wear a mask that protects the most vulnerable in Tullahoma from any pathogens you might spread during a global pandemic, you have effectively prohibited a constituent with Cancer, as an example, from attending a public city meeting. Your one selfish act literally causes a person with a compromised immune system to make coming to a public city meeting a life or death decision. I’m sure that was not your intent, and I’ll assume that, armed with this information, you will reconsider your position on this simple act of kindness.
Lastly, a public servant’s first job is service to their constituents. It should have been the motive behind your campaign. Pressing your personal views to the point that it limits your constituents’ ability to attend meetings safely at your swearing in is the opposite of public service. This is ultimately why I am concerned about your motivation to serve our town. Was it so that you could amplify your personal viewpoints to a larger audience, and limit the participation of those who disagree with those views, or was it to serve all your constituents?
The very first thing you did upon gaining the position of Alderman was publicly advertising a personal opinion that goes against the advice of our President and thousands of physicians across the globe. A viewpoint which purposely prohibits the participation in government for the most vulnerable in our community. According to your post, you consider this bravery on your part. My sincere hope is that your second act will be one of reflection into Christ’s teachings and how someone with more reason and compassion might govern Tullahoma going forward.
Ryan Woodward
Tullahoma