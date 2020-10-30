I am disappointed with the Tullahoma News editorial decision to sensationalize the activities of the Board of Mayor and Alderman rather than focusing on the important facts we need to know. We expect that kind of thing from the national news media but not from our hometown newspaper. The things your community wants to know about the current situation might not make for 'front page' headlines, but it is all the more important information for citizens to know. We want answers to questions like: Does the London's believe they're teetering on the brink of shuttering? (Goodness knows we all love those London's burgers and fries.) If so, how soon? If shuttering is imminent, how can we best support them (in addition to the sidewalk permit - things like carryout, offsite events, etc.)? How does the permit affect neighboring business owners, and have they had opportunity to voice any concerns? Were the permit(s) revoked or did they expire? What do neighboring business owners think of the permit? Are there alternative solutions under consideration? Who approves permits and who approves special leases? Having to read through all the opining before reaching any meaningful answers is disappointing. Please stop sensationalizing the disagreement that is normal within any deliberative institution and give us the information we need to stay informed.
Alden Bushnell
Tullahoma