I’ve had reason to use Nextdoor.com for a couple of years, primarily to keep track of payments into an escrow account I had set up for a rebuild of the Brookfield neighborhood sign and some culvert repair. On occasion, I’ve vented about infrastructure, speeders, and once grudgingly commended someone on their well-kept front yard. Most people use it to find lost pets, Ruby the goat, inquire after a decent service provider, and whether so-in-so would like to host a yard sale. A couple of weeks ago, I posted a comment noting the Nextdoor headquarters was located in San Francisco, home to Nancy Pelosi, and suggested that postings to Nextdoor be done cautiously, thinking that no personal information, photos of children, interiors of homes, etcetera, should be posted. The pandemic has enabled the crazies to push an alien mélange of socio-political tripe that too many gullible citizens have either adopted outright, or in their pastoral openheartedness, willingly granted a right to be heard. But it remains, at the very heart, a personal choice of anyone using the Nextdoor platform. Nextdoor promptly tacked a Not Helpful flag on my account. I received two comments, one to the effect that I was trying to cause trouble because of the election (I wasn’t), and a second accused me of “…expressing my physical opinions and that is not the purpose of this platform.” (The latter may have meant personal, but who knows?)
Two days ago, I received the following post:
“Hi Victor and Sandy,
As a lead, you play a really important part in your Nextdoor neighborhood, and we value the way you help your neighborhood thrive. To better support you in establishing a civil and respectful neighborhood, and to recognize your efforts as a Lead, we’re offering you free access to our new online course: Inclusive moderation: creating a welcoming neighborhood on Nextdoor.
We partnered with The New Quo – and expert firm focused on improving inclusion across diverse backgrounds – to develop this course specifically for Nextdoor’s Leads and Community Reviewers as we strive to create stronger, inclusive communities in neighborhoods like yours. If you have any questions about the course, please ask them in the Nextdoor Community Forum. We look forward to seeing you in the course.
Thanks,
The Nextdoor Community Team”
I’d be interested in knowing if there were others receiving similar messages. It shouldn’t require a PhD to pick up on the buzzwords that are consistent with today’s far left politics: civil, respectful, inclusive, inclusion, diverse. The New Quo can be pulled up on-line at https://www.thenewquo.com/, and viewing the site alone should set off alarm bells. There’s no apparent address associated with the site unless one is willing to dig deeper than I was prepared to go and maybe find an address or phone number. I suspect New Quo is actually headquartered on someone’s laptop and probably is never in the same place two nights running. I think one brief visit will tell you all you need to know. If Nextdoor is partnering with this so-called “expert firm,” it really should be brought to the attention of our community as a whole.
I realize of course there are many who will probably scoff and make light of my concern. That is certainly their prerogative, but at least this fulfils a need to do my William Dawes interpretation.
Victor Jordan
Tullahoma