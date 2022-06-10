Through the 1950s and into the 1960s when people had real common sense, it was common for teachers, administrators, staff and parents to carry knives and even firearms into schools. Students would bring their rifles to school to do rabbit hunting on the way home. As late as the 1980s I would bring an 8” Bowie knife to school when I was going on an FTX with my Army JROTC battalion Ranger Team after school. I and my teammates walked across campus every Wednesday with 0.22 rifles (in cases) and a thousand rounds of ammunition to load up the van to go to another school for rifle team practice. Nothing ever happened.
Then people saying it was “common sense” banned all weapons and even knives too small to be a useful weapon (unless you’re Chuck Norris) from schools. These geniuses posted signs declaring EVERYONE IN HERE IS UNARMED. We did the same thing at most workplaces and some malls, movie theaters and other public places. Upset, suicidal students and workers, plus a few psychotics with common sense targeted these places. They knew they had at least five minutes to kill as many people as they wanted before anyone with even a pocket knife would show up. They only needed about three minutes.
It has been proven at schools, malls and churches that having good people with guns is the only effective way of stopping a suicidal person from committing mass murder. Gun-free zones enable mass murders. One “resource officer” cannot guard a 20 acre campus.
Now the “common sensers” want to “fix” their failure by disarming more good people. They’d like young people to be unarmed until they are 21. Young people, who tended to live in a dangerous neighborhood because they are poor. You’d better bet that criminals, who have common sense, will target them since they’ll know they’re unarmed. Oh, and it’s fine for young adults to carry machine guns and mortars if they are in a foreign country risking their lives because the “common sense” people suddenly get common sense when their own lives are in danger. How generous.
It is time to stop having emotional, irrational people make decisions about our safety. Enough “common sense.” Eliminate gun-free zones. Stop listening to stupid.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma