My wife and I live in a house with vinyl siding and we noticed mildew was forming in several locations. Since the entire house needed spray cleaning, we decided to contact a pressure washing source. Through other recommendations we got in touch with Land L Pressure Washing and set up an appointment.
They sent Cody Sweeten out to do the job and it was completed today. We could not be happier with the work done. Cody was super polite and very professional. In addition to cleaning the house, he cleaned our sidewalk, front porch, and patio. It is very rewarding to see young men and women who understand the value of hard work. He even went the extra mile to clean our basketball backboard!
In summary, if you need any pressure washing service, I highly recommend this company. Two thumbs up!
Ray Artman
Tullahoma