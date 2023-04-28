Congratulations to Mr. Mike Stein of the Coffee County Democratic Party for penning what is easily the most absurd Op-ed that I've seen appear in The News. The level of hypocrisy he was able to fit into a quarter page was truly astounding. Once again members of the Democratic Party have sought to use tragedy for political advantage, this time an incident where six Tennesseans, three of them young children, were killed. Decent people would at least wait for the funerals to be conducted and all the facts to come in. Today's Democrats rush for the microphones before the smoke clears.

Three Democratic Members of the General Assembly stopped Democracy in action by taking a bullhorn to the well of the chamber. There they labored to whip already agitated protesters in the gallery into an all-out riot. From there, where? Vandalism? Arson? Murder? Insurrection? The moral action for Mr. Stein would be to chastise those members for acting the fool and apologize to the citizens of Tennessee for their behavior. Instead he decided to declare the members of the majority party racists because they failed to expel all three Members in response to the disruption of decorum. I agree with him that the third member should have been expelled, but a few members of the legislature didn't feel her actions were as grievous as those of the other two. There was no racism.

Recommended for you