The good Book says to rejoice always, pray constantly, and give thanks in all circumstances. Just over a year ago, I was a “guest” at the Coffee Co. Jail. I thought I would share with the readers of The News my observations about being an inmate at the Coffee Co. Jail. My observation is that the Sheriff Partin is doing a good job considering the fiscal restraints he is under. I believe he is doing a very good job. (By the way the charges that put me in jail were eventually dismissed and expunged and sealed.) As a long time mental patient, I told the nursing staff at the jail they treated me better than a prestigious private psychiatric hospital in Nashville. All the staff treated me with respect and dignity. The public defender John Nichol, had an excellent reputation among his clients, the inmate. However, there are a couple of areas at the Coffee County Jail that I feel can be improved on. Many of the inmates never get to go outside. I feel this is an injustice that needs to be corrected. And most importantly, the Coffee Co. Jail needs to invite back the chaplains which they banned from the jail because of COVID.
And so, it has been my personal experience that the admonition that Paul gave the early church at Thessolonia, can be carried out and come true. I prayed a lot while I was in jail and I can truthfully testify and rejoice and be thankful for my experiences at the Coffee Co. Jail.