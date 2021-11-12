On October 4 I had a knock at my door. It was a young female animal control officer who automatically assumed we had locked our adult puppy in a 3×4 cage with her 20 foot cable with her puppies being trampled upon by the mother as the officer found unsuitable living conditions without access to water supply. There were only two options: surrender our pups or get a citation of multiple counts of animal cruelty, when in fact our dog and her pups were moved because our other adult dog was moving the pups away from the mother not being able to nurse the pups who had not yet opened their eyes.
So we moved them to the front yard and somehow the mother dog had pulled the door shut and the latch had barely caught at the top of the door. When I released the latch she didn't even go to her water supply so I figured that was proof enough and I should have tied the door open.
Every situation sometimes needs the bugs worked out to perfection. I was given a citation and a court date that we attended thinking this was a ridiculous assumption. The officer was able to completely plead her allegations with misleading photos and false information of the actions of the situation and the judge gave her complete attention to this while he would not even look at our side of defense photos as well as he discredited our ability to care for animals leading to a charge and a 165 fine.
The leaders of our community are leading to the destruction of justice and due process. The thought of our community coming together as one does not prevail this case at all!
Billie Funk
Tullahoma