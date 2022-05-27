Last evening’s (May 19th) second presentation of the idiotically titled ThinkTullahoma2040 Comprehensive Plan was disappointing. That’s the kindest thing I can think of to say. It was an abbreviated version, projected up onto the sidewalls of the stage at the Civic Center, difficult to see even up close and there was nothing sharp or memorable about it. In fact, it appeared to be the same set of slides as the first presentation. If there were substantive changes, they weren’t that apparent. There were no handouts for the crowd and I thought, well, $200,000 doesn’t get you quite as much as you thought it did.
Whether the Walker Collaborative eliminated the blatant APA advertising, corrected the God-awful sloppy writing, dumped the Climate Change pablum, and re-thought the implementation strategy (a matrix? really?) to be consistent with formal planning techniques is yet to be determined. Won’t know until we actually see the final!
I know Walker is working on a number of projects in addition to the Tullahoma plan, and my feeling is we are well down the list when it comes to allocation of time and resources. Are we getting a bare bones product for our measly 200 grand? I think so. As an example, at one point, Liesel Goethert, Walker’s mobility person, went on about the safety features of the left-hand turn-lanes on Jackson, much to my amazement. There are a few instances (very few) where the TWLTLs can be featured with some success, but our Jackson Street is not one of them. Almost six miles of uninterrupted turn-lane with little to no access management is one of the classic examples given for the existence of the Complete Streets concept. I can just see representatives of the Chamber cornering Walker and making a case for not disrupting the drive-by flow on Jackson, as if their very revenue streams were in mortal jeopardy. The reality is so far from that scenario, but there is not that many willing to recognize that a redesign of Jackson is so vitally important to the efficacy of the proposed Plan.
Contrary to the opinion of former mayor Curlee, this is not a good plan. It’s a horrible plan, but it’s not going to be realized until Walker and his minions are well out of sight.
Victor Jordan
Tullahoma