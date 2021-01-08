January 6, 2021 will go down in history as a very sad day for the United States of American. Why? Protesters breached the United States Capitol building! Capitol Hill? Really?
I would almost ask, “Where was God. Why did he let this happen? Why is America in such a state of chaos?” But I already know the answers to all those and other questions: Why have turned out backs on God; we pushed Him out of our schools years ago and now our children have no Judeo/Christian ethics or background; we have vilified all the good and honorable things our country was founded on; we have hated Jesus Christ and his Church; we let our children grow up in a godless world without even caring; we have not protected the family institution, one man and one woman united for life; we have killed babies in the womb; we have turned blind eye to those who have fought for our country and our freedom; we have been taken advantage of by the very democracy we live in, letting corrupt officials make laws oppressing citizens and then voting them back into office year after year.
Any questions anyone could ever ask can be answered in two words: Jesus Christ. Until we follow the advice given by God to King Solomon in 2Chronicles 7:14: “If my people who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and see my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land”, America will fall in disgrace before the world.
I have always heard America would never be conquered by another nation, but she would fall from within. I pray God will have mercy on our children for generations to come. I also pray those who think they are in ‘control’ will realize only God and the Father has the right to control everything and everything on Earth.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma