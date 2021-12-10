If you ever see the upper front page of Tullahoma News without reading the articles, you might conclude that Alderman Jenna Amacher is doing great things for our community. After all, the photo of her smiling face keeps appearing on the front page, with the American flag, above the fold, so she must be doing important work, right? No.
Most of the stunts that get her this publicity are just ugly, small-minded, attention-seeking distractions that are counterproductive to a free, safe and happy community. So why does The News glorify this person?
Instead of using the patriotic photo each time, why not at least take a current action shot of her while she's making these whiny arguments and playing the victim? Does she really look that happy when she's being vindictive?
Her recent lawsuit against Manchester employees for sharing a video clip of her jail visit is one example. Why would any intelligent person have an expectation of privacy during a video visitation with an inmate, namely one's baby daddy?
For all her apparent book-learning, it appears Ms. Amacher does not use good judgment when choosing her words, actions, mates, etc.
But then, neither does The News when they reward her with more than just "relief" for her frivolous lawsuit. She gets free, positive, front-page publicity just for saying something ugly on camera and then wasting the court's time trying to cover it up.
Marian Galbraith
Tullahoma