Questions come to mind after reading Joe Denby’s hit piece on Ray Knowis on the front page of the July 12 issue. The first would be why would the Tullahoma News print an article so thinly disguised as political commentary but clearly filled with personal animus toward the mayoral candidate? Was the money so good that the News couldn’t pass it up? [Duane, was the publisher looking over your shoulder on this one?] I had thought better of the News leadership, particularly when Denby’s justification for buying the ad didn’t make any sense. It was a perfect non sequitur argument, so my second question becomes, even in the most favorable scenario, Knowis would only have one vote, either in the roll as a planning commissioner or as alderman, so how in the world would he manage, apparently more than once, a negative outcome for Denby? Why go to so much trouble, unless of course, the other commissioners and aldermen were under the spell of the Knowis personality and they’re conspiring against Denby? Yeah, that’s gotta be it.
Seriously, there’s more to it than the odd nay vote. Someone willing to pay so much on a front page ad hominem hatchet job must have a major bone to pick with Ray Knowis, other than just that limited voting presence on the boards. Denby does invite the reader to call for more information, but evidently the reasons are such that putting those on the front page might get him sued. We can only speculate.
The measure of a suitable mayoral candidate has to come down to three things: maturity, experience, and overall qualifications. Citizens of Tullahoma have three serious registered candidates and one write-in from which to choose. That’s not a large field, and there shouldn’t really be a question of who among the four has the most solid resume to claim the office of mayor.
Victor Jordan
Tullahoma