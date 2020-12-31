Pastor Elmore Torbert’s rant against Alderman Amacher isn’t surprising because he appears to consistently oppose conservative politicians. As of this writing, for example, the most recent post on Pastor Torbert’s Facebook page refers to Republican Senator Mitch McConnell as “Moscow Mitch”.
As for the effort to recall Alderman Amacher, it’s very likely that most of the people supporting it are those who opposed her election in the first place. They didn’t change their minds about her since the election but simply aren’t happy with its outcome and see a recall effort as an opportunity for a “do-over”.
Brett Spell
Plano, Texas