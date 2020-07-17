As the nation was celebrating its 244th birthday, a patriotic service was held at History Park to dedicate 87 more brick pavers with veteran’s names. The Veteran’s Memorial Walk now consists of 492 engraved pavers of men and women who throughout the history of our country have served in the Armed Forces. The Walk has become a living memorial for “locals” as well as those who had the fortune to serve at AEDC and wanted to be remembered on the Veteran’s Memorial Walk at History Park.
If you are interested in purchasing a brick paver for a veteran, the forms are available at Tullahoma City Hall. The DEADLINE for submitting your form(s) is April 15, 2021. We anticipate our next dedication to be on Memorial Day 2021, and we have approximately 200 blank spaces left to fill.
Again we want to thank all those who participated in our 4th of July dedication, and we are grateful to the American Legion Post 43 for their reception following the service.
Sandy Sebren
Tullahoma