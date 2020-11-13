In his op-ed in the Sunday News Senator Alexander describes the latest bill of COVID relief funding which includes more loans for small businesses. As usual, Senator Alexander is wrong about the solutions needed, but the bill is a step in the right direction.
The business owners across the nation, including the state of Tennessee, deserve not a loan, but repayment for their losses due to the decisions by governors including Governor Lee to force their closure. Our governed and others chose to close these businesses for the public good of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Under the “Takings Clause” of the Constitution, when private property is taken by the government for a public good, the owners of that property deserve just compensation for the seizure of their property. In this case we made the decision to take away their businesses for the public good, so they deserve to be compensated.
I’m sure many reading this letter are thinking that we can’t afford this. If we can’t afford it as a state, we should not have taken away their ability to do business. Remember, we said “Lives are more important than money.” Okay, then pay up. It isn’t right or constitutional to make a few bear the full cost of an action designed to benefit the many. Others are thinking that these are a bunch of rich folks who deserve to have us “stick it to them.” These are the same businesses who come through time and again to support our charities, events, sports teams and civic activities. They employee a majority of our citizens and provide the services we depend upon.
Certainly there are risks associated with being in business and COVID-19 would have caused sales to slow down in many cases. This is a risk a business can plan for, but the chances of disease coming around that is actually so deadly as to cause no customers to patronize your business is very remote. COVID-19 is no such disease. The damage done to our businesses is a result of government action, not the disease itself.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma