Harley Meyers states in his letter that we should “never forget how close we came to losing our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.” Really? Is our “democracy” so fragile? A group of angry citizens just need to push and fight their way into the Capitol and it’s all over? A group that had no idea what to do once they got in? If they had stayed, couldn’t the police, FBI and National Guard have removed them? If they had sacked the building, couldn’t we still conduct government somewhere else? To “lose our democracy”, which is actually a republic, we’d need the military, FBI and police forces to join the revolt ad turn their guns on the majority January 6th wasn’t even close.
But, Mr. Meyers was right about the threat to our republic. In fact, we’re still hanging on the edge. One cannot have a free republic without fair elections and complete, truthful information on candidates. It’s not a republic if political operatives change the votes and select the winners. How can people elect representatives and decide what should be done without complete, truthful information on the candidates and effect of policies?
If every vote should count, then voter fraud should be taken very seriously since every fraudulent vote cancels a real vote. A President of the United States and former Mayor New York City claimed widespread voter fraud and brought forth dozens of witnesses and videos as evidence. A responsible press would have reported on and investigated these claims. If an election were stolen, it would be the story of the century. If not, then why such prominent people are making this claim would be another huge story. But the press had no interest. Instead, they instantly labeled the claims as false with no investigation. No explanations supporting or refuting the claims were found. Nothing to see here.
To have a republic, the people need to know what’s going on. The press is supposed to be their eyes and ears where they cannot be. Serious and credible allegations of pay-offs to the Biden family, including Joe Biden, by foreign companies were ignored because they were about Joe Biden. Allegations against President Trump, made by nameless, anonymous officials, were broadcast 24-7 because it was Trump. I realize Mr. Meyers’ is just repeating DNC talking points when he says that we came close to “losing our democracy.” At least I hope so.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma