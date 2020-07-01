We are now entering the fourth month of the coronavirus pandemic. The necessary measures we have taken as a nation, state, and community have been very difficult, but successful in blunting the curve, and thankfully we have started to cautiously reopen. We have been extremely fortunate in our state and especially in our own community and hospital, that case numbers have been low and so far remain so. The recent rise in cases in several states including our own, however, is very troubling. This trend must be recognized, acknowledged and reversed quickly, or we will find ourselves back to the situation in April with renewed lockdowns and stressed healthcare system.
I am concerned that we have become complacent in following the recommended public health measures. We see mass political rallies with unmasked shouting participants, large gatherings in bars and beaches around the country which are obvious, but on a local level, many shoppers in crowded stores not wearing masks.
A mask is not perfect, but it does provide some protection from others and to others. It also does the following: wearing it is a self-reminder of the other distancing and hygiene practices we should be following; it helps us avoid touching our fact; and importantly it sets an example for others in the community that we are being careful and care for each other’s well-being. Our ability to continue to reopen, resume normalcy in religion, education, sports, and other community activities is dependent on our continuing to be vigilant, not complacent, in the public health measures repeatedly emphasized: wear face coverings when in public spaces, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and get tested and stay home if ill. Let’s set examples for one another and keep our community and state healthy.
William J. Sanders, MD
Tullahoma