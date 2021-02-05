It has been nothing short of heartbreaking to watch our local businesses struggle to stay open during the current coronavirus pandemic. Small and privately run businesses have been hit especially hard without corporate or franchise dollars behind them to help fill the gap of customers staying at home, fearful to come out in the public and spend their money.
I have watched shopkeepers and restaurant owners, including myself, do everything in our power to stay open, including limiting customer numbers, having employees wear masks, adding hand sanitizer stations, deep cleaning our retail spaces and using advertising to try to keep our heads above water.
It has been wonderful to see the optimism of entrepreneurs, of which our small community is known for, open several new businesses during this trying time in our economy. They need our patronage to succeed.
It is my fervent wish that everyone would consider the small business owner when making decisions about where to eat, or where to pick up a gift for someone, or add to their home decor. Tullahoma’s small boutiques and eateries are struggling and as consumers, we are the only ones who can help them.
Please shop small and local and as consumer confidence increases while we work our way out of the COVID-19 crisis, remember that our country was built on the backs of those individuals giving their all to provide goods and services to our community’s residents.
Paige Prescott Moore
Tullahoma