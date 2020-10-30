I wanted to share with you a letter I recently sent to our Mayor and Board of Aldermen. I feel very strongly about this issue and urge everyone to do their part.
“As a leader in our wonderful city, please use your influence to strongly encourage all citizens to comply with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19. Since Dr. Bill Sanders gave a presentation about COVID-19 prior to the most recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, I’m sure you know the facts that wearing masks, practicing social distancing, hand washing, etc. DOES reduce the number of hospitalizations and even deaths.
“I have lived in Tullahoma for over 60 years and have often highly praised our city and those who live here. I do not remember any other time I have been so disappointed by the lack of response by our citizens for such a simple request as wearing a facemask.
“One of my sons is a scientist and has several times expressed his frustration that medical personnel and scientists know how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 but many people just won’t do their part to help.
“Please tell everyone:
“Wearing a facemask helps protect your family member, your friend, your child’s teacher.
“Don’t be among those who say, ‘it’s my right not to wear a mask,’ ‘it’s no worse than the flu’ or ‘the virus will go away’ – only to later wish you had worn a mask when a loved one is very ill or dies from COVID-19.”
Loretta Welsh
Tullahoma