I have recently become extra frustrated at the new outside post office drop boxes at our local facility. They are not user friendly, unless you are a seven-footer with long arms; they are extremely difficult if not impossible to use as intended. For many, many years drivers were able to drive up to the outside boxes at deposit mail without having to leave their cars.

The new boxes have eliminated that convenience. The prior design, allowed for people with various handicaps, small children (now they may have to remove, and replace, their children from the vehicle, in order to enter the Post office), other medical conditions, or just plain in a hurry, etc. to deposit letters with ease and be on their way.