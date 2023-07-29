I have recently become extra frustrated at the new outside post office drop boxes at our local facility. They are not user friendly, unless you are a seven-footer with long arms; they are extremely difficult if not impossible to use as intended. For many, many years drivers were able to drive up to the outside boxes at deposit mail without having to leave their cars.
The new boxes have eliminated that convenience. The prior design, allowed for people with various handicaps, small children (now they may have to remove, and replace, their children from the vehicle, in order to enter the Post office), other medical conditions, or just plain in a hurry, etc. to deposit letters with ease and be on their way.
I was reminded of this last week when a man in a wheelchair had to leave his truck to mail a package. I was fascinated to watch him struggle to get in and out of the truck and maneuver his chair. I know he had a package, but, what if it had been just a regular letter? I voiced my concerns to the local Postmaster and to the Postmaster General Office in Washington, D.C. I have calls of concern and “We’ll look into that,” from both of them. The call from Washington said that the changes were due to theft problems and were a Governing Board decision. I believe that the more letters or calls from others with concerns will keep the fixing of this problem on the front burner of jobs to do.
The Post Office and other businesses need to remember that handicap accessible and handicap friendly are two different things and need to be met equally with real solutions.