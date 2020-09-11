After a scary few weeks in July and August, Tennessee is finally making progress against Covid 19. We have also made good progress in Coffee County. We have had 772 cases to date, 272 currently active cases, and 6 deaths (mortality 0.8%). Transmission rate is 0.97 (goal <1.0), 4 day average case rate is 13.4, daily cases per 100,000 are 23.7 (goal >10), and positive test rate is 6.6% (goal <5%).
This means we are doing much better, but there still remains room for improvement. While counties with mask mandates like Davidson and Rutherford have made marked progress, in the absence of a mandate, we in our county rely on each other’s responsible behavior for the collective good.
Wearing a face covering and practicing recommended social distancing measures are signs of mutual respect and civic responsibility. Each of us needs to recognize this is essential in allowing us to keep transmission rates low enough so that our schools, business, eating establishments, medical facilities and house of worship are safe and can remain open.
We need to each set examples for one another. In particular our civic leaders and elected officials need to take the lead in this role. Unfortunately, this did not occur at our recent Tullahoma board meeting.
Asserting one’s individual right to practice irresponsible behavior in this situation is selfish and sends the wrong message to our citizens a we all try to work together as a group rather than a bunch of individuals.
Regardless of one’s viewpoint on individual rights we should realize our collective responsibility toward one another in the midst of a pandemic. Fortunately the vast majority of you are practicing responsible behavior.
I encourage all Coffee Countians to work together and continue the good progress we have made.
Bill Sanders, MD
Tullahoma