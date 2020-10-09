Mr. Rogers is correct in his letter of 10/4/20, and I do apologize for misstating that President Trump started the Veterans Choice Program. It was in fact started by President Obama in 2014. President Trump signed bills twice in 2017 to keep the program going past the expiration date and authorized funding to keep the program afloat. I stand by all other comments made in my letter of 9/20/20.
I do thank you and Mr. Fanning for your service. But both of you are totally misguided in your appraisal of President Trump’s treatment and appreciation of military veterans. I was no fan of John McCain when President Trump made derogatory remarks, but several Vietnam veterans that were POWs with McCain had no respect for him either. I do admit that Trump should not have made assertions toward McCain since the President never served. I still say there is no greater champion of military and veterans than President Trump. Again, it was the Obama administration that reduced the military budget. Military equipment was cannibalized in an attempt to maintain the existing equipment. During the final years of the Obama administration, the wait time for veterans became a full blown crisis with veterans dying on waiting lists.
One of Trumps top priorities was to fix this problem. Also, President Trump raised military salaries 2.6%, the most in nine years. He increased the budget to a record $201 billion for Veteran Affairs. I think it is also important that he has done everything in his power to wind down the seemingly endless wars of the last two administrations and avoid entangling our troops in any more bloody overseas conflicts. There has never been another President that loves our military, our veterans, and our country more than Donald J. Trump.
Ray Artman
Tullahoma