Right on schedule, JC Bowman provides us with another op-ed on how teachers are leaving the profession and not being replaced. Teachers aren't happy. Parents aren't happy. Students are assaulted, inundated with drugs and hypersexualization, and harassed to the point where many consider suicide. In many schools less than half of students are able to read and do math at grade level. Bad schools destroy property values for otherwise perfectly fine houses, hurting residents of neighborhoods who are already hurting. Can we admit that the public education experiment is a failure yet?
We could solve this by next fall. The solution? Close public schools and have the state funds sent to whatever private school the parents chose or to the parents directly if they homeschool or hire a tutor.
What would happen? Competition would drive excellence. Existing administrators, now seeking a job, would open private schools focused on the needs of the students in their communities. They might even rent out rooms in former public school buildings. The best teachers would be free agents with dozens of offers, finally able to get the pay they deserve. Superstar teachers might start broadcasting to thousands of students and earn million dollar salaries. Some mediocre teachers today, free from the drudgery, would be re-inspired and become great teachers. Teachers continuing to phone it in would find another job. Some middle-class and poor parents would be able to stay home and teach their own children (and others' children) with the stipends they'd get from the state. Some teachers would choose to tutor or form their own, independent classes and be their own bosses. Curriculum writers would form private companies and sell curricula to the hundreds of schools and homeschool parents.
What about sports? Bigger private schools could form teams, plus we could have neighborhood and town teams. And music programs.
Despite all of the degrees and certifications and standards and testing, I would submit that the 8th grade degree from the one-room schoolhouse in 1850 meant more than the high school diploma from the mega-district of today. Everywhere competition is tried it improves things. Education is no different.