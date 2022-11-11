Right on schedule, JC Bowman provides us with another op-ed on how teachers are leaving the profession and not being replaced. Teachers aren't happy. Parents aren't happy. Students are assaulted, inundated with drugs and hypersexualization, and harassed to the point where many consider suicide. In many schools less than half of students are able to read and do math at grade level. Bad schools destroy property values for otherwise perfectly fine houses, hurting residents of neighborhoods who are already hurting. Can we admit that the public education experiment is a failure yet?

We could solve this by next fall. The solution? Close public schools and have the state funds sent to whatever private school the parents chose or to the parents directly if they homeschool or hire a tutor.